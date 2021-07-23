New RV Sales and Storage coming to Lakewood

An announcement from City of Lakewood.

A SEPA Environmental Review application has been filed with the City of Lakewood to remodel an existing building and construct 63 covered RV carports for RV sales and storage located at 9321 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Washington.

The proposal includes 9 parking stalls, two security gates, two new RV dump stations, and paving. Access will be provided off the existing driveway off South Tacoma Way and a secondary access driveway is provided off 34th Avenue S. The project will result in 41 trips per day during peak hours.

Public Comment: The public and interested agencies are invited to comment on the application beginning on July 21, 2021 and ending on August 4, 2021. Comments must be in writing and received in the Lakewood Community Development Department by 5 P.M. on August 4, 2021. All comments should be directed to:

Lakewood Community Development Department

Attn: Josh Kubitza, AICP

City of Lakewood Planning Consultant

6000 Main Street SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

Tel: (253) 284-0270

