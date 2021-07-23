Lakewood hearing on Development Regulation Amendments

The Lakewood City Council will be holding a public hearing for the 2021 Annual Development Regulation Amendment Package on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. regarding Title 18A Land Use and Development Code.

Title 18A:

18A.10.125 – Inserting map to portray where JBLM flight patterns overlap with Lakewood

18A.10.070 (C) and (N) – Updating text regarding Director’s Interpretations

18A.10.180 – updating definitions

18A.20.080 – updating Review Authorities for form-based codes

18A.40.020 – updating Director Determinations

18A.40.040 – allowing personal services as permitted use in Commercial 1 zone

18A.60.090 (A)(4) – clarifying minimum lot width in MR2 zone

18A.60.100 – correcting rounding of fractions practices

18A.80 – updating Parking Regulations

18A.95 – updating Wireless Services Facilities regulations

Various corrections to cross-references to RCW and WAC sections

Public testimony for Public Hearings will be accepted via mail, email or live during the meeting either in person or via ZOOM. Written comments should be sent to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us. Written comments received before noon on August 2 will be provided to the City Council electronically that day.

Residents can virtually attend City Council meetings by watching them live on the city’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa. Those who do not have access to YouTube can call in to listen by telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373. Directions on how to provide live testimony via ZOOM will be provided on the meeting agenda at cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/.