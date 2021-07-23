City of Puyallup to Launch Monthly E-Newsletter

A press release from City of Puyallup.

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup is excited to announce the launch of it’s first-ever monthly e-newsletter. Called the Puyallup Connection, this electronic newsletter will be the official source of information about the City.

Launching in August 2021, this marks the City’s first concerted effort to create a newsletter that informs residents of latest events, projects, meetings, and happenings with their local government. All the while, delivering the news conveniently into residents’ email inbox. Mayor Julie Door comments on the e-newsletter launch.

“We have been talking about a newsletter for years now,” says Mayor Door. “I am so excited that we are finally launching this out to the community. It has been long overdue. This will be a great platform for the City to showcase what we’ve been up to.”

To sign up for the monthly e-newsletter, simply go to this link here. After signing up, you will begin seeing the newsletter delivered to your inbox every month. Residents can also sign up for the newsletter by going to the City’s website, www.CityofPuyallup.org, or by visiting our social media channels, which are Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For residents that do not have email, the City is in the process of creating a complimentary print newsletter. This print newsletter will go out quarterly to our list of utility customers in the mail. Be on the lookout this fall/winter for a print newsletter from the City of Puyallup!

For more information about the Puyallup Connection, please contact the City at epuyallup@puyallupwa.gov or visit the City’s website, www.CityofPuyallup.org.