SOUND BITES, Downtown Tacoma’s New Summer Concert Series

Tacoma, Washington- The Downtown Tacoma Partnership is excited to present Sound Bites, a summer concert series and outdoor dining in Downtown Tacoma. Sound Bites will kick off on August 4th at 8th Street and Pacific Avenue and run every Wednesday night through September 1st.

From 5-9p.m. there will be various artists curated by Alma Mater Tacoma and to-go food from your favorite restaurants in Downtown Tacoma. Each night there will be two live performers and a DJ. The Matador will also provide a 21+ area to enjoy beer, wine, or a cocktail.

Enjoy Among Authors, Tacoma Night Market, Adrian Milanio, Spirit Award, Dining Dead, Warren Dunes, Colonies, Sally Cannoli, and more.

Downtown Tacoma Partnership would not be able to make this possible without our partners at the City of Tacoma, NWStage, Alma Mater Tacoma, The Matador, and sponsors J Squared Properties, Shaub Ellison, Sound Transit, and Puget Sound Family Health, Courthouse Square, and Farmers Insurance- Anel Galicia Pichardo.

Grab your friends and family, come to have a bite, and enjoy some summer sounds in Downtown Tacoma. For more information, head to www.downtowntacomapartnership.com