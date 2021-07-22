Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 21

On July 21, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 29- July 12 is 88.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.9 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 74 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths:
- A man in his 50s from Central Pierce County.
- A woman in her 90s from Lakewood.
- A man in his 50s from Parkland.
Our totals are 52,185 cases and 630 deaths.
