DuPont Historical Society hosting Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum are hosting an outdoor PANCAKE BREAKFAST fundraiser at Patriot’s Landing along with their Hot Rods 4 Heroes car show. All funds raised from pancake breakfast will help to support the DuPont Historical Museum.

Saturday August 7, 2021, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, ham, juice, and coffee.

$9.00 for adults, $6.00 age 10 and under

Your immediate family “deal” for $30.00

Located at Patriot’s Landing, 1600 Marshall Circle, DuPont WA (off McNeil St)

For information, please e-mail duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or call 253-964-2399.

Hot Rods for Heroes Car Show will open at 11:00 a.m. and is free and open to the public.