Strickland and Northwest Carpenters Hold Labor Roundtable, Hear from Local Apprentices on the Need to Invest in Infrastructure and Create Jobs

A press release from Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland.

On Thursday July 15, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and the Northwest Carpenters Union held a roundtable discussion at the Northwest Carpenters Institute of Washington (NWCI) DuPont Training Centerwith labor leaders and workers on the need to support South Sound workers and working families, make child care more accessible and affordable, make equitable investments in infrastructure, create good-paying jobs with the American Jobs Plan, and support a diverse workforce and apprenticeship pipeline.

“If we want to create jobs and get our economy back on track, we have to invest in American workers and their families. Since I came to Congress, I’ve fought for South Sound workers – from voting for the INVEST in America Act to create millions of good-paying jobs to passing my amendment to expand apprenticeship opportunities equitably,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Registered apprenticeships – such as the program Nicole Taylor is completing with Carpenters Local 129 – represent a proven pathway to good-paying jobs. I’ll continue working to make this life-changing pipeline more accessible to traditionally underserved groups like women, minorities, people with disabilities, veterans, military spouses, individuals experiencing homelessness, foster youth, and others. Workers and working families are the backbone of our economy, and deserve Congress’ full support on the right to organize, paid leave, retirement benefits, child and family care, livable wages, secure jobs and more.”

Congresswoman Strickland (center) with local Northwest Carpenters Apprentices, Ryan Wyatt (left) and Nicole Taylor (right).

“As a female, who has worked 2 or 3 jobs at a time to make ends meet, I never knew about the opportunities that joining the construction trades could provide me and my family. Since joining the carpenters apprenticeship program, I have a regular schedule to spend more time with my children and I finally have a career! I finally have the financial security to plan family vacations, and we don’t have to wonder if we will have enough money to get by. I’ve never had more confidence in myself and my family is so proud of me!” said Nicole Taylor, 2nd term Apprentice at Carpenters Local 129 in Lacey, Washington.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland was joined by Cory Elliot, Political Representative, Northwest Carpenters Union, John Adams, Business Manager, Laborers Local 252, Heather Kurtenbach, Business Agent, Organizer & Political Director, Iron Workers Local 86, Ryan Wyatt, Northwest Carpenters Union Apprenticeship Program, Nicole Taylor, Northwest Carpenters Union Apprenticeship Program and Nathan Lawver, Political Director at Laborers Local 252.