Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 20

On July 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 28- July 11 is 82.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.7 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 67 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths:
- A woman in her 50s from Parkland.
- A man in his 60s from South Hill.
Our totals are 52,111 cases and 627 deaths.
