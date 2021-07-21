Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 20

On July 20, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 28- July 11 is 82.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.7 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 67 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths:

A woman in her 50s from Parkland.

A man in his 60s from South Hill.

Our totals are 52,111 cases and 627 deaths.

Find more information on: