Health Department closes beaches and public access along Flett and Chambers Creeks after sewage spill

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

As a precautionary measure, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued closures at Sunnyside Beach Park and Chambers Creek Regional Park beaches because of a sewage spill.

A crushed sewer line discharged sewage into Flett Creek, which runs into Chambers Bay. We posted closure signs at public access points at these locations as well as Kobayashi Park in University Place, Chambers Creek Canyon, Chamber Bay Park and the pump station at Mount View Cemetery.

People and pets should not go into the water, swim, wade or fish until further notice in these areas.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend showering after water contact and washing hands before eating if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

For more information visit tpchd.org/advisories.