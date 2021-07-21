Ask Me Anything about Masonry

A press release from the Parkland-Lakewood Masonic Lodge No. 299.

Join us for an open session to introduce members of the community about our local “blue” lodge, Masonry, a.k.a. Freemasonry, a.k.a. “the Craft,” in general, and how we apply the virtues of brotherly love, relief, and truth, to help our surrounding community, the greater vicinity of Joint-Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM).

Learn about our regular meetings, our stories, our personal histories and connections to serving in the military and living on-base, as well as our involvement with our local Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, as well as other Masonic organizations.

To RSVP, email me at Julianfwheeler@aol.com, and please use the Subject Line “Ask Me Anything.”

Fraternally,

Julian F. Wheeler, Lodge Master,

Parkland-Lakewood Masonic Lodge No. 299, in Parkland, near JBLM.

Time: August 4, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Every month on the First Wednesday, unless otherwise notified:

Aug 4, 2021 07:00 PM

Sep 1, 2021 07:00 PM

Oct 6, 2021 07:00 PM

Nov 3, 2021 07:00 PM

Dec 1, 2021 07:00 PM

Jan 5, 2022 07:00 PM

Join Zoom Meeting

us02web.zoom.us/j/81691657489?pwd=T2pNdklDZzNmendDNEswalVKSGt5QT09

Meeting ID: 816 9165 7489

Passcode: 818296

Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)Meeting ID: 816 9165 7489

Passcode: 818296Find your local number: us02web.zoom.us/u/kixnG2SgD