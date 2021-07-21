Application for Lakewood’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan amendment cycle available

Changes to the Lakewood Comprehensive Plan, and some related changes to zoning code and development regulations, are allowable once per year under state law. As the first step in this process, the City of Lakewood invites interested parties to identify proposed changes. Afterward, the Lakewood Planning Commission and then City Council will review and confirm the list of amendments to be considered over the course of the year, including privately-initiated amendments. This list is known as the “Annual Comprehensive Plan Docket.”

Any individual, organization, business, or other group may propose an amendment. Proposals to amend the Comprehensive Plan and associated Zoning Code provisions must be received by the Lakewood Community & Economic Development Department between 8:30 am on July 19, 2021 and 4:30 p.m. on August 20, 2021. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered in the 2023 Comprehensive Plan Docket.

The application forms for the various types of amendments are available at cityoflakewood.us/community_economic_development/planning-packets-and-forms/