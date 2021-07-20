Youth Operated Vessel Licensed By Coast Guard

A press release from the Tacoma Youth Marine Center.

Following a thorough US Coast Guard inspection, Tacoma’s SSS #110 Charles N. Curtis was granted renewal of their Subchapter T licensure to operate as a passenger vessel. “As a passenger on this vessel, this COI is your assurance that the vessel meets Coast Guard safety criteria,” stated Tom Rogers, Skipper of Curtis and longtime Sea Scout volunteer. “We train to Coast Guard standards year-round and our teen participants are as knowledgeable as any charter crew. Taking the lead during our Coast Guard inspection is just one of the many key pathways for our youth that may not know about the life-changing opportunities on our waters.”

Vessels that carry between 6 to 150 passengers are classified as Subchapter T boats. Many charters of this size are booked by community groups, schools and museum programs in the Puget Sound. In order to receive the Certificate of Inspection (COI), the vessel and safety equipment are inspected followed by crew drill demonstrations in areas like fire and man overboard recovery. Following the inspection at the Youth Marine Foundation campus, safety demonstrations were conducted by the crew made up of Sea Scout youth.

Emergency drills were conducted in Commencement Bay. During a “man overboard” drill, the crewmembers point to the person overboard while another crewmember uses a pike pole to retrieve them.

The Youth Marine Foundation (YMF) regularly collaborates with public schools, area colleges and Metro Parks in connecting their youth with “floating classroom” experiences aboard vessels like Curtis. Monique Valenzuela, Executive Director/CEO for the Youth Marine Foundation, is focused on making sure all youth have the opportunity to touch the Sound. She added, “Many of our teens come from non-boating families. Our mission is to remove any obstacles to getting on the water – – we provide the vessels, the waterfront campus and the training. We need to spread the word everyone is welcome!”

As the largest program partner housed at YMF’s Tacoma Youth Marine Center campus, the Tacoma Sea Scouts have helped hundreds of teens develop their leadership and maritime skills continuously since 1923 in the Foss Waterway. This long term success is why maritime industry partners like Crowley support the programs at YMF.

Jenny Johnson, Crowley’s Manager of Marine Recruiting knows exactly why these youth are tomorrow’s leaders. “The dedication, training and leadership that is required to pass a Coast Guard inspection is a testament to these young mariners and what the Sea Scouting program has instilled in them,” she shared. “This is the same dedication, training and leadership skills that were afforded to me 30 years ago and has led to an amazing maritime career. Bravo Zulu SSS 110!!!!”

The Coast Guard inspections are necessary to maintain the Curtis’ Sub Chapter T status. Only boats with this designation may safely conduct charter cruises.

Any schools interested in partnering with the vessels at the Tacoma Youth Marine Center campus and docks should contact Monique Valenzuela at (253) 572-2666 or monique@tacomaymf.org. Parents interested in Tacoma Sea Scouts should email Tom Rogers at tomrogers@cbmsi.com.