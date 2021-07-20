Symphony Tacoma Announces 75th Anniversary Season

A press release from Symphony Tacoma.

Tacoma, WA— Symphony Tacoma returns to live performance in time to celebrate the legacy of its first 75 years. The 2021-2022 Diamond Anniversary Season brings both favorite works from the rich tradition of classical music accentuated by repertoire and artists that poignantly speak to current culture. The season, which comprises six classics and two holiday concerts, reflects the Symphony’s dedication to presenting diverse content, with each concert featuring guest artists of-color, contemporary works, pieces composed by women, or otherwise “unconventional” music.

“This season, we are excited to spotlight important composers—such as Patrice Rushen, Joseph de Bologne, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Vivian Fung and David Ludwig—who may not be part of our audience’s standard repertoire,” comments Music Director Sarah Ioannides. “And we will find new inspiration and healing through the powerful and stirring works of Tchaikovsky, Schumann, Beethoven and other great classic artists.”

Season highlights include a celebratory opening night, featuring Harvard and Juilliard-trained pianist Charlie Albright. A Centralia native, Albright will perform Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in his signature playful, athletic style adored by audiences. In April, acclaimed clarinetist Anthony McGill, New York Philharmonic’s first-ever Black principal, will perform From the Mountaintop–a concerto paying homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and others fighting injustice throughout history.

Innovative music includes Prayer (2020), a piece written during—and lamenting—COVID-19, by female Canadian composer Vivian Fung. Also featured is The Bamboula (1911) by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, one of the first Black composers to achieve broad recognition. And returning to the season repertoire is the world premiere of David Ludwig’s The Bleeding Pines, which was scheduled for the 2019-2020 season but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This piece is a statement on environmental conservation that tells the story of one woman’s efforts to save North Carolina’s Round Top Longleaf Pine Forest.

“I look forward to celebrating this important milestone with a season that reaches further and invites the future of classical music to engulf our patrons with deep inspiration, reflection and passion,” says Ioannides.

Season tickets are on sale through the Symphony Tacoma Box Office. Packages range from three to eight concerts at up to 25% off single ticket prices. Single concert tickets will go on sale on September 1, 2021. Prices range from $24 to $85. To subscribe, call 253-272-7264 or visit symphonytacoma.org.