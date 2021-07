Via the Pierce County Sheriff’s Departments Twitter: “Pierce County Sheriff’s Detectives need your help locating Rose Shilko, who was last seen in downtown Tacoma on July 4, 2021. Rose has mental health concerns that may prevent her from caring for herself. Rose is 39 years old, 5’11” 125lbs. If you see Rose, please call 911.”

