Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 19

On July 19, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 25- July 8 is 72.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.6 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 77 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, a man in his 80s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

On July 17 we confirmed 63 cases. On July 18 we confirmed 93 cases.

Our totals are 52,044 cases and 625 deaths.

Find more information on: