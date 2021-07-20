Installing overhead catenary wires on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th to S. 15th this week

A press release from Sound Transit.

Crews will start installing the catenary wires over both sets of tracks along the route, starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 15th Street this week. First crews will install the spans on the Link power poles on both sides of the street (this week), and then will pull the wire above the tracks (next week) in this area. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. In addition, crews will continue installing curb and gutter on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to S. 13th St., and will start installing signals and lighting in the S. 9th St. and MLK Jr. Way intersection as soon as July 21.

In the Stadium District, crews are starting to install the remaining section of track on the west side of Stadium Way across Division Avenue. This work started today and will last until the end of August. During this time, Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to just south of Division Ave., and Division Ave. will be closed to thru-traffic from Broadway to Stadium Way. Stadium Way will be open to northbound traffic. Access is open to driveways. Please follow the detour on Tacoma Ave., St. Helens or Broadway and allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.





In other areas, crews continue signal and lighting work at the MLK Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection. On Commerce Street, crews are installing track, underground electrical systems, curb, gutter and the platform for the Old City Hall Station. On E. 25th Street, crews are installing track, curb and gutter.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Stadium Way, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of July 19

Where