Booth Space Available for University Place’s August 25 Business Fair

A press release from City of University Place.

Last year, the City of University Place marked its 25th Anniversary as a City, but because of the pandemic lockdowns, all celebration events were cancelled. Now that the City is re-opened, we will take the opportunity to celebrate over 25 years of city-hood at a special Music on the Square evening that will include a business fair. The evening will also include live music and a food truck.

The business fair will operate from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25. The event will be held at Market Square, directly in front of the Civic Building (3609 Market Place W). A limited number of booths will be available for free. Register now to secure your booth space! If you have specific questions about this event, please contact Catie Diaz with The Traveling Happy Market, who will be coordinating the business fair for this event.