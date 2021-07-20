Aiming for New Heights to Close the Gender Gap in Aviation

An event announcement from the Girl Scouts of Western Washington.

Now that Girl Scouts of Western Washington (GSWW) has brought back in-person camp, we’ve partnered with Boeing, Alaska Airlines and The Museum of Flight to create a hybrid, five-day Twilight Aviation Camp on August 9-14. Girl Scouts will get to meet top women in commercial and military aviation virtually and then come together for hands-on experiences to learn about careers in the field.

Twilight Aviation Camp will be a highlight of summer, featuring virtual and in-person events for older Girl Scouts (Cadettes, Seniors, & Ambassadors – 6-12th graders). With the support of partners, GSWW has lined up exciting speakers, including a pilot from Alaska Airlines, NASA representatives, and a docent from The Museum of Flight. Girl Scouts will also explore how people and cargo move through Sea-Tac airport, learn about women in aviation’s past, present and future (including about the Women Air Service Pilots who served in World War II) and take their turn in a flight simulator at the museum.

“We have deep gratitude for our partners who have shared our vision and championed our aviation programming. These opportunities for Girl Scouts to learn, grow, and connect with representational and inspiring mentors across STEAM fields are core to our mission. We’re excited to be working on many more aviation and other STEAM experiences for Girl Scouts of all ages.” – Megan Ferland, CEO, GSWW

“Boeing is excited to partner with the Girl Scouts on this new program. Hands-on opportunities like the aviation program offer students early and progressive exposure to STEM, helping them to generate interest and sustained confidence as they get older. As we work to improve gender and racial equity in aviation, we want to ensure that all girls know aerospace careers are an option. This program is a vital step in that direction.” – Dawn Angus, Community Investor, Boeing Global Engagement, GSWW Girl Scout Alumna

“We are proud to partner with the Girl Scouts of Western Washington to recruit, support and grow the next generation of aviators. Alaska Airlines is committed to cultivating great talent, inspiring young people with the science and opportunity of aviation, and improving gender and racial equity in the field. Aviation is an exciting and ever-changing field, and the time is now to ensure young women see themselves in these important roles.” – Megan Ouellette, Alaska Airlines, Foundation Board Member and Managing Director, Government and Community Affairs

“The Museum of Flight’s education department, also known as the Boeing Academy for STEM Learning (BASL) has organized its programs as a continuum of STEM education and career pathways in the areas of space and aviation – programs designed and aligned to foster inspiration, exploration as well as preparation. These programs leverage the Museum’s artifacts, people and facilities and are designed for all learners, and intentional effort to serve those often underrepresented in STEM pathways and STEM fields including girls, BIPOC students, and low-income students. GSWW’s focus on STEM education, and specifically on development of aviation-related experiences, is a perfect fit for collaborative program development and delivery with BASL. – Dana Riley-Black, Vice President of Education, The Museum of Flight

Five days of learning and fun — schedule of events

August 9: Women in Commercial and Military Aviation

Colonel Kathleen Lily, US Air Force Maintainer

Ann Viengxay, Aviation Boastwains Mate 2, US Navy

Captain Kat Pullus, Alaska Airlines Pilot, San Francisco Base Chief

August 10: Girl Scout Transportation Safety Board with the NTSB

Debra Eckrote, Regional Chief, National Transportation Safety Board

Two case studies of general aviation crashes

August 11: Airport Careers —Your Gateway to the World!

Meet four teams of women from Port of Seattle/Sea-Tac International Airport and explore landside operations, airfield operations, construction management, public safety & security, and a problem-solving activity. August 12: Women in Aviation: Past, Present and Future

Sasha Samochina, NASA Jet Propulsion Lab

Natalie Coleman, NASA Solar Ambassador

Francesca Keel, Teen pilot and winner of the Alaska Airlines Aviation Scholarship

Docent from The Museum of Flight

August 14: Take Flight! In-person at The Museum of Flight (campers only, not available as a one-off)

Girl Scouts will get to visit the exhibit Stranger Than Fiction: The Incredible Science of Aerospace Medicine, roam through the Museum, and fly in the Flight Simulator.

Learn more and sign up here! The registration deadline is July 28.

Aviation programming takes flight

GSWW has been offering programs that tackle gender disparities in STEAM fields, and Twilight Aviation Camp is just a part of the lineup. Another live, virtual event with Boeing will take place on September 25, 2021?: FLY!-With Boeing and the New Girl Scout Airlines?. Girl Scouts will get to meet with the women of Boeing to hear about career opportunities, learn the history of Boeing and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, explore how aircraft are designed, engineered, and produced, and help design the logo, color scheme, and livery for the Girl Scout Airlines!

Looking ahead, GSWW plans to expand program offerings into aerospace with space science badges. GSWW will also introduce an aircraft design challenge for all age levels, an Aviation Preparatory Academy for Junior Girl Scouts, a new workshop on the Future of Aviation and the WING Girl Scout Squadron (a Girl Scout-led program where participants will plan out six adventures around the topic of aviation). It’s progressive programming that builds on itself and helps our Girl Scouts develop skills to become competent leaders, fearless outdoor enthusiasts, adventurous travelers and, of course, aviation and aerospace explorers.

