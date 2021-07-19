Steilacoom Kiwanis to host ‘WW II Flying Tigers, Fact vs Fiction’ July 22

In honor of the 80th Anniversary of the famous WW II group known as the “Flying Tigers”, the Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom will host an informative presentation by local historian Phil Raschke. The program is set for 7:00 AM, Thursday, July 22 at the Steilacoom Historical School District Professional Development Center, 511 Chambers Street in Steilacoom.

A notable member of this famous flying group was Lincoln High School grad and Medal of Honor awardee Greg Boyington. Raschke will discuss the Tigers unique mission, their legendary achievements and the primitive conditions under which they operated.

Presentation will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86581623914

It will also be recorded and can be viewed at your convenience at kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org

For more information contact Dick Muri at 253-439-9797.