Applicant files Project Permit Application for the construction of a 10,364 sf warehouse with a 17-stall parking area, 4 loading bays, an emergency turn-around, trash enclosure, and new landscaping improvements at 7005 150th Street SW in the Woodbrook neighborhood of Lakewood. The project borders an existing wetland on its northern boundary. Learn more and comment (by July 30) at the City’s website.