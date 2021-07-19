Keith Snyder named 2021 ‘Citizen of the Year’ for Steilacoom

Submitted by Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom.

2021 was a year of challenges in our town, but we were fortunate to have a citizen who took the time to make life better for many. Keith Snyder is being honored as Steilacoom’s Citizen of the Year for 2021.

Keith initiated major projects to improve the websites for both our Steilacoom Kiwanis and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA). He took the lead in creating new ways of business for the day-to-day internet functioning of these organizations – always with a smile and team spirit. Keith also created a whole new way of “touring” SHMA’s Wagon Shop with virtual interaction.

Besides sharing his know-how with the tech stuff, Keith volunteered his painting and building talents to various projects around town, including SHMA’s Storage Barn and the Town’s refurbished bandstand. Keith was also willing to help individuals who needed his expertise in the new “Zoom” world of 2021.

What an honor it is to recognize Keith for all he does for this community. Keith will be presented with a plaque at 6:20pm (just before the concert) on August 11th at the bandstand.