Tacoma’s Shiloh Baptist Church leads the charge to bring more renewable energy to our community

A press release from Tacoma Public Utilities.

TACOMA, Wash. – On Friday, Shiloh Baptist Church in Tacoma unveiled a 19.78 kW solar system funded in part by a $50,000 grant from Tacoma Power. The solar system, installed by Sphere Solar Energy, the only minority-owned solar firm in the region, will generate more than half of the church building’s electricity use.

“We are thrilled to energize our new solar system and add more renewable energy to the grid,” said Dr. Gregory Christopher, Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. “Our solar panels give our members a grassroots solution to climate change.”



Shiloh also partnered with Front & Centered, an organization working to build healthy, resilient communities in an equitable way, and Spark Northwest, an organization focused on building an equitable clean energy future. These two organizations matched Tacoma Power’s grant with a collective contribution of $10,600. The combined funds allowed Shiloh to complete the installation that was unveiled today.



“Partnerships like this support our local economy and ensure that resources are accessible and equitably distributed,” said Tacoma Deputy Mayor Keith Blocker. “It’s exciting to see renewable energy development grow right here in Hilltop.”

Funds for the annual Evergreen Options grant come from Tacoma Power customers who voluntarily elect to pay a little more on their bill each month to support the investment and development of local and regional renewable energy sources. Custom solar projects such as the one at Shiloh allow organizations to generate their own electricity. Last December, Evergreen Options participants voted on which grant application would receive the funds, and selected Shiloh’s application from among the applicants.



“We hope to see many more community projects like this that support local renewable energy development,” said Jackie Flowers, director for Tacoma Public Utilities.



Tacoma Power is currently accepting applications for the 2021 Evergreen Options Grant award until Aug. 20. For more information on the grant program, visit MyTPU.org/EOGrant.