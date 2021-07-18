Hybrid Pierce County Council meetings launched, in-person attendance and remote participation welcome

An announcement from the Pierce County Council.

The public is once again invited to join the Pierce County Council in person for its public meetings.

Council opened its chamber doors July 12 for its first in-person meeting in more than a year, following state guidance that meetings could resume.

With the return of in-person meetings, Council will continue to meet in a new hybrid model, offering the public the chance to join remotely or in Council Chambers at the County-City Building in downtown Tacoma.

“One thing we learned during the pandemic while forced to meet virtually was the value of offering remote attendance for the public,” said Council Chair Derek Young. “We are committed to keeping this option and hope it results in increased public engagement in Council meetings going forward.”

Visitors to the Pierce County Council Chambers will notice a new room layout. The bench seating was replaced with individual chairs. There are two seating areas: One for those who are vaccinated and one for those who are not. Additional overflow space is available, depending on capacity needs.

Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and socially distance while in Chambers, per public health guidelines.

Throughout the pandemic the Pierce County Council maintained the opportunity for live public participation in its weekly meetings, opening the floor for public comment and testimony as required by the Pierce County Charter.

Members of the public wishing to attend Council and committee meetings remotely can continue to access meetings via the Zoom webinar address or phone number listed on the meeting agenda. All regular meetings and committee meetings are broadcast live online at PierceCountyTV.org or cablecast on Comcast channel 22, Click! channels 22/522 HD or Rainier Connect channels 20/513 HD. Find meeting details online: PierceCountyWa.Gov/Council.