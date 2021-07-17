Roadwork brings overnight southbound I-5 ramp and lane closures in Lakewood

A Press Release from Washington State DOT.

LAKEWOOD – Late night travelers using the southbound Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps at Gravelly Lake Drive, Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street will want to plan for extra travel time during overnight hours of July 19 through July 23.

Monday, July 19 to Wednesday, July 21

Each night from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day:

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound I-5 exit 122B to Thorne Lane and exit 122A to Berkeley Street will close.

Thursday, July 22 from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 23:

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close.

Southbound I-5 exit 122B to Thorne Lane and exit 122A to Berkeley Street will close.

Detours:

During the overnight ramp closures, southbound I-5 travelers going to Madigan Army Medical Center or Lakewood’s Tillicum or Woodbrook neighborhoods will detour south on I-5 to 41st Division Drive and return north on I-5 to access either exit.

Gravelly Lake Drive travelers will detour to northbound I-5 to Bridgeport Way, and return south on I-5.

The closures are needed while construction crews finish building a southbound I-5 auxiliary lane between Gravelly Lake Drive and Thorne Lane.

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges in Lakewood to add capacity with high occupancy vehicle lanes on I-5. The project is anticipated to finish in late September.

Additional planned maintenance and construction closures can be found online at the WSDOT Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.