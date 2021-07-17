Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 16

A Press Release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
On July 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 24- July 7 is 67.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County. Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.9 per 100,000.
In the last six weeks, none of the 149 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pierce County were known to be vaccinated. Most were known to be unvaccinated, and we don’t yet know vaccine status for a few of them.
Today we confirmed 73 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
Our totals are 51,811 cases and 624 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
Leave a Reply