Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 16

A Press Release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

On July 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 24- July 7 is 67.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County. Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.9 per 100,000.

In the last six weeks, none of the 149 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Pierce County were known to be vaccinated. Most were known to be unvaccinated, and we don’t yet know vaccine status for a few of them.

Today we confirmed 73 COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Our totals are 51,811 cases and 624 deaths.

