Hiring strengthens in June

Washington’s economy added 24,100 jobs in June and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate stayed constant 5.2 percent from May to June, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
|Month
|Total Jobs (losses or gains)
|Unemployment rate
|2019/2020 Unemployment Rate
|March 2020
|-23,100
|5.3 percent*
|4.4 percent
|April 2020
|-385,800
|16.3 percent*
|4.3 percent
|May 2020
|-11,500
|12.5 percent*
|4.2 percent
|June 2020
|+ 83,900*
|10.8 percent*
|4.1 percent
|July 2020
|+ 37,900
|10.8 percent*
|4.1 percent
|August 2020
|+ 30,600*
|9.1 percent*
|4.1 percent
|September 2020
|+ 13,000*
|8.0 percent*
|4.0 percent
|October 2020
|+ 2,700*
|7.0 percent*
|3.9 percent
|November 2020
|+ 7,100*
|6.7 percent*
|3.9 percent
|December 2020
|– 11,100*
|6.3 percent
|3.9 percent
|January 2021
|+ 5,100*
|6.0 percent
|4.0 percent
|February 2021
|+ 29,600*
|5.6 percent
|4.1 percent
|March 2021
|+ 27,000*
|5.5 percent*
|5.3 percent
|April 2021
|+ 13,200
|5.4 percent*
|16.3 percent
|May 2021
|+ 9,100*
|5.2 percent*
|12.5 percent
|June 2021
|+24,100
|5.2 percent
|10.8 percent
*Revised from previous preliminary estimates. Preliminary monthly estimates for jobs losses or gains are based on a small Bureau of Labor Statistics payroll survey while actual figures reported the following month are based on a more complete survey.
“The labor market recovery picked up some speed this month after slowing over the previous two months” said Paul Turek, economist for the department. “Job opportunities are rising as the economy reopens over the summer.”
ESD released the preliminary job estimates from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Monthly Employment Report.
The department also announced that May’s previously reported unemployment rate of 5.3 percent was revised to 5.2 percent. May’s preliminary estimated gain of 8,300 jobs was revised upward to a gain of 9,100 jobs.
The national unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.8 percent in May to 5.9 percent in June. In June 2020, the national unemployment rate (revised) was 11.1 percent.
ESD paid unemployment insurance benefits to 359,966 people in June, a decrease of 34,254 over the previous month.
Employers luring more workers back to the job market
The state’s labor force in June was 3,889,100 – an increase of 15,600 people from the previous month. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the labor force increased by 300 over the same period.
From June 2020 to June 2021, the state’s labor force increased by 11,500 while the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region increased by 30,400.
The labor force is the total number of people, both employed and unemployed, over the age of 16.
From May to June, the number of people who were unemployed statewide decreased slightly from 203,200 to 203,000. In the Seattle/Bellevue/Everett region, the number of people who were unemployed increased from 89,400 to 90,100 over the same period.
Nine industry sectors expanded, three industry sectors contracted and one industry sector remained constant in June
Private sector employment increased by 20,000 jobs while government employment increased by 4,100 jobs. Provided below is a summary of the job gains and losses in all thirteen industry sectors.
|Industry sector
|Job gains/losses
|Education and health services
|+ 8,200
|Professional and business services
|+ 5,600
|Leisure and hospitality
|+ 4,100
|Government
|+ 4,100
|Wholesale trade
|+ 1,300
|Information
|+ 800
|Retail trade
|+ 600
|Construction
|+ 400
|Transportation, warehousing and utilities
|+ 300
|Mining & logging
|0
|Other services
|– 200
|Manufacturing
|– 400
|Financial activities
|– 700
Leisure and hospitality jobs are in high demand
Washington gained an estimated 197,000 jobs from June 2020 – June 2021, not seasonally adjusted. Private sector employment rose by 6.9 percent, up an estimated 181,600 jobs, while public sector employment rose by 2.8 percent, up an estimated 15,400 jobs.
From June 2020 – June 2021, twelve major industry sectors expanded while one industry sector contracted.
The three industry sectors with the largest employment gains year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, were:
- Leisure and hospitality up 56,500 jobs
- Education and health services up 42,100 jobs
- Retail trade up 31,000 jobs
The one industry sector which contracted year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, was
- Manufacturing down 13,200 jobs
