Candidate Forum – Steilacoom Town Council, Position 2

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County is hosting a nonpartisan candidate forum along with several other community groups for races in Pierce County for which there are three or more candidates in the Primary election. This is an opportunity for the public to hear and compare the candidates on the issues and ask questions.

On Wednesday, July 21, at 5:30 pm, there will be a candidate forum for Steilacoom Town Council, Position 2. Candidates who have filed for that position include Marion Smith, John T. Perry, PK Thumbi and Elizabeth Grasher.

This candidate forum will be held virtually for convenience. Register at bit.ly/3hio5B9. Audience questions will be accepted during the forum or in advance at lwvtacomapierce@gmail.com.

The Primary election is August 3. The public may also review candidate responses to pre-prepared questions and compare them at Vote411.org. This online voters’ pamphlet provides different information from the regular voters’ pamphlets produced by the Secretary of State and Auditor’s Office. Voters may also check their registration at voteWA.gov.