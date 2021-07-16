Track installation in the Stadium Way and Division Avenue intersection begins July 19

Crews will install the remaining section of track on the west side of Stadium Way across Division Avenue, as soon as July 19. This work is expected to last until the end of August. During this time, Stadium Way will be closed to southbound traffic from Broadway to just south of Division Ave., and Division Ave. will be closed to thru-traffic from Broadway to Stadium Way. Stadium Way will be open to northbound traffic. Please follow the detour on Tacoma Ave., St. Helens or Broadway and allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you.

This week, crews continue to install curb and gutter on MLK Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to S. 13th St. (and signals at S. 15th St.) as well as signals and lighting at MLK Jr. Way and 6th Avenue. On Commerce Street, crews are installing track, underground electrical systems, curb and gutter. On E. 25th Street, crews are installing track, curb and gutter.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install the overhead catenary wires on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 19th St. and S. 15th St. next week. In addition, crews will install signals and lighting in the MLK Jr. Way and S. 9th St. intersection next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, 6th Avenue, and E. 25th Street

When

Week of July 12

Where