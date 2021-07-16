Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 15

On July 15, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 23- July 6 is 66.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.9 per 100,000. Today we confirmed 66 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths:

A woman in her 60s from University Place.

A man in his 20s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 51,738 cases and 624 deaths.

