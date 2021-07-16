Northwest Youth Corps lends hand at Lakewood Wildlife Area

Submitted by Alan Billingsley.

Thanks to a donation from our local Rotary, the Northwest Youth Corps have sent a team of young workers all this week to Lakewood’s South Sound Wild Life Area. The team has been focusing on removal of invasive plants that are trying to take over one of the last open prairie areas in Lakewood.

Northwest Youth Corps puts High School youth to work in teams of 10 for the summer learning outdoor skills and working across Washington and Oregon on public lands. They do a wide variety of tasks from trail management to habitat restoration.





Located on Phillips RD just across from Hudtloff Middle School, the South Sound Wild Life area is open to the public daily during daylight hours. If you haven’t taken a walk through this amazing prairie area I encourage you to grab a friend and enjoy this unique area. Trails vary from a nice paved ADA path to dirt trails through the area. There is always plenty of wildlife to see and a great view of MT Rainier from the high point.

Thank you Rotary and Thank you Northwest Youth Corps!