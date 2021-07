May unemployment dropped to 5.8 percent in Pierce County. This was driven by strong gains in employment, 414,156 (up 4,440 from April), and a drop in total estimated unemployment (down 2,257 from April) to 25,527. Compared to pre-pandemic estimates, the most significant difference today is that we still have 18,800 fewer workers in the labor force. View WorkForce Central’s interactive report here.