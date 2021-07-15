South Sound 911 to welcome customers at new location beginning July 20

If you have an appointment at South Sound 911’s public counter or with the agency’s administrative or records staff, beginning Tuesday, July 20, you will need to go to the agency’s new location at 3580 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma.

Construction of South Sound 911’s new facility will be complete in July and services and staff are moving to the new location after receiving a partial temporary occupancy permit at the end of June. The agency’s 911 and dispatch operations will move in phases over the summer, capping the nearly 2-year construction project.

Customers with existing appointments in the coming days will receive a phone call or an email notification about the agency’s new location. At any time, concealed pistol license (CPL) applicants may use the online Order Tracker to verify or reschedule an appointment, or check the status of their application. Customers will need the order (application) number, email address associated with the application, and password.

Formed in 2012 with voter support, five 911 centers consolidated under South Sound 911 to provide more efficient, unified communications for first responders and safer communities. A project nearly 10 years in the making, completion of South Sound 911’s new headquarters fulfills a promise made to voters to consolidate operations and administrative services by working under one roof, and implementing updated, regional technologies.