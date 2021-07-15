Pierce County Trails Day, July 31

ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce the 5th annual Pierce County Trails Day on Saturday, July 31, 2021, a countywide celebration of outdoor active recreation, mobility, and stewardship focused on trails of all types.

“In cooperation and coordination with various agencies and organizations, we have organized events across Pierce County, including bicycle rides, interpretive and wildlife viewing, runs, family-friendly guided tours, trail maintenance, scavenger hunts, and even skateboarding,” says Larry Leveen, Executive Director of ForeverGreen Trails. “We are providing opportunities in several locations to make participation more accessible to residents across Pierce County. Many of our events this year are self-guided, allowing people to minimize their exposure to others, and helping them enjoy activity whenever they want, not just on Trails Day itself.” This year’s events include (self-guided events noted by an asterisk):

Downtown Tacoma: Coffee Pipeline Bike Ride

East Tacoma: Pipeline Trail Clean Up

East Tacoma: Swan Creek MTB Bag-for-Swag Trail Cleanup

East Tacoma: Ms.Fits/Trek MTB Brigade Co-Ed Swan Creek Trail Ride Edgewood: Interurban Trailhead Clean Up

Gig Harbor: McCormick Forest Native Plant Hike

Gig Harbor: 360 Trails Stewardship

Gig Harbor: Heritage Garden at Sehmel Homestead Park Native Plant Trail Mount Rainier: Trail work at Mt Rainier

North Tacoma: Bici Social Bike Ride

Old Town Tacoma: Historic Scavenger Hunt

Parkland: Trails & Transit – Bresemann Forest Walk & Sprinker Rec. Center Puyallup: Foothills Trail Rubber Duck Hunt

Puyallup: Black Girls Run! Trails Day 5k/10k/14k

Puyallup: Puyallup Loop Birding & Conservation Walk

Puyallup: Puyallup Loop Trail 5K Walk/Run

Ruston: Hiking Defiance

South Tacoma: Oak Tree Park Walk & Cleanup

South Tacoma: South Tacoma Kidical Mass Bike Ride Tacoma: Gog-Le-Hi-Te Wetlands Walk

Tehaleh: Walk the Trails at Tehaleh

West Tacoma: Alchemy Pushes the Narrows! Wilkeson: National Handcar Races

*DIY EVENTS:

* Gig Harbor: DIY Sehmel Homestead Park Plant Walk

* Gig Harbor: DIY Trail Quest

* Steilacoom: DIY History Hunt & Tour

* Steilacoom: DIY Farrell’s Marsh Wildlife Area & Wetland Walk * Downtown Tacoma: DIY Walking Tours

* Downtown Tacoma: Self-Guided Tacoma History Walks

* Downtown Tacoma: DIY Tours GPSMyCity

* North Tacoma: DIY Explore Tacoma’s Gulches

* Gig Harbor: DIY Sehmel Homestead Park Plant Walk

* Gig Harbor: DIY Trail Quest

* Steilacoom: DIY History Hunt & Tour

* Steilacoom: DIY Farrell’s Marsh Wildlife Area & Wetland Walk * Downtown Tacoma: DIY Walking Tours

* Downtown Tacoma: Self-Guided Tacoma History Walks

* Downtown Tacoma: DIY Tours GPSMyCity

* North Tacoma: DIY Explore Tacoma’s Gulches

Event details can be accessed on ForeverGreen’s website at www.forevergreentrails.org/pierce-county-trails-day.

ForeverGreen Trails is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Tacoma, WA and is the leading voice for trails in Pierce County. Created in 2000 by a group of community stakeholders, the organization serves residents across the county through advocacy, education, policy-making, and facilitating the overall implementation of a regional-wide trails network.