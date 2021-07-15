Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 14

On July 14, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 22- July 5 is 60.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 2.9 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 58 COVID-19 cases and 1 death, a man in his 60s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 51,672 cases and 622 deaths.

Today, we began using state Department of Health data for the testing dashboards on our COVID-19 data page. Previously, our data and the state’s had some differences. Our data sources are now the same, which means we can use the state’s testing data.

