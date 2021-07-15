Non-Partisan Candidate Forums July 16, 17

Join us for a Non-Partisan Candidate Forum to meet your local candidates from Dupont and Lakewood City Councils and Steilacoom Town Council as well as Clover Park and University Place School Boards who will be vying for your vote on August 3, 2021. Every candidate with a Primary race has been invited. All times are approximate.

Friday, July 16 (5:30-9pm)

5:40 – 6:50pm – Dupont City Council Candidates

7:00 – 7:40pm – Steilacoom City Council Candidates

7:50 – 8:20pm – University Place School Board Candidates

Saturday, July 17 (10:00am-2pm)

10:10am – 12:00pm – Lakewood City Council Candidates

12:15 – 1:25pm – Clover Park School Board Candidates

First Baptist Church

5400 112th Street SW

Lakewood, WA

Disclaimer: This event is for information sharing only. The sponsors do not endorse the candidates as an organization.

Questions contact Connie at cjlacadie@aol.com

Sponsored by Lakewood Republican Women and South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club