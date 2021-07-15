July 24: Original 1843 Fort Nisqually walking tour

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to join us for our second walking history tour of the original 1843 Fort Nisqually site on Saturday July 24, 2021. The tour will be offered at 1:00 and again at 2:30 p.m. The original 1843 Fort Nisqually site is located on Center Drive, DuPont WA across Center Drive from the DuPont Civic Center 1700 Civic Drive. Please park in the Civic Center Parking lot and use the crossing light at Civic and Center Drive to walk to the fort site. After crossing Center drive, turn left and walk to the entrance gate.

While these tours are free and open to all ages of the public, children 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The fort site has been mowed, but the grass is still a bit long and the ground you will be walking on is rough and uneven. We are out of doors so there may be bugs and bees around. We highly recommend the wearing of good walking- hiking shoes and wear a hat or carry an umbrella. We will also visit the New Sequalitchew reburial cemetery adjacent to the fort site.

This history walking tour will be offered again on, Sunday August 22 in conjunction with the Hudson’s Bay Day and BBQ cook off in Clock Tower Park, and Saturday September 18, 2021. For more information, please e-mail us at duponthistoriclmuseum@gmail.com or call 253-964-2399.