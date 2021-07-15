Christmas in July – Fundraising Sale JBLM

Submitted by Fort Lewis Thrift Shop.

The Fort Lewis Thrift Shop will be having a giant fundraising sale this Saturday, July 17th from 10:00-2:00. Huge savings in both buildings, as well as outside. Holiday items with tickets 1 or 100 will be 70% off. Military items with a 1 or 100 ticket will be 60% off and regular items showing a 1 or 100 will be 50% for one day only. Located at 2070 Pendleton Avenue, JBLM 98433. Come shop this treasure trove – you’ll be glad you did!

The Thrift Shop recently gave away thousands of dollars to the USO, local high school scholarships and Santa’s Castle. It is a registered nonprofit and generates funds to disperse welfare grants to JBLM groups and the nearby community serving the military. Please visit our website for more information on donating, shopping, volunteering or applying for a grant at www.fortlewisthriftshop.com or visit our facebook page www.facebook.com/FortLewisThriftShop – Please call 253-964-0445 with any questions.