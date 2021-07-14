No Pity Party for Elite Athlete that Helps Senior Track Athlete

Submitted by Madonna Hanna.

Tacoma native Marcus Chambers, Team USA Track and Field 400m Specialist did not advance in the 2021 USA Track and Field Olympic Trials on Friday, June 18 in Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field.

Chambers put up a valiant effort considering a series of unexpected turn of events.

First, the global pandemic postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Second, one month before the Trials, Marcus developed a situation with his left knee. He is off the “Journey To Gold Tour” to rehab and get healthy.

Third, just as he and his coach were leaving Tacoma for the Trials, his agent calls with devastating news. There was no spot open for him to compete.

Fourth, the day before the trials are scheduled to commence, Marcus received a call that someone had dropped out and he was in.

What a roller coaster ride that came to an abrupt end.

Instead of a pity party Marcus, the champion at heart is coaching Madonna Hanna, a 67-year-old widow to compete in the upcoming 2021 Washington State Senior Games (WSSG) Saturday, July 24. Track and Field events will be held at Tumwater High School. Her times and events: 11 am 50 meters Dash and 12 pm 100meter Dash.

Their initial meeting in February 2019 was bitter sweet. Madonna was in search of a new coach to assist her with the 2019 National Senior Games (NSG). Hanna’s former coach was her husband, Steven, who passed away.

Madonna started her amateur competitive sprinting journey in 2011. She had ABSOLUTELY NO track and field experience! Since that time she has qualified for four NSG events. The fourth being the upcoming 2022 NSG in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Additionally, Madonna was selected as the January 2020 National Senior Games Association Athlete of the Month. She and Marcus were also the featured cover story for the June 2020 issue of Toastmaster Magazine.