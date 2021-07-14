Jazz in the U.P. Village is Back

UNIVERSITY PLACE – Jazz in the Village returns on Wednesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Civic Building Atrium! Stop by for a free concert during the lunchtime hour with Eugene Bien on the piano and new featured guests every week!

July 21: Eugene Bien with Tracey Hooker (Jazz Trumpet/Vocals)

July 28: Eugene Bien with Melanie Vail (Jazz/Pop Vocals)

Aug 4: Eugene Bien with Peter Kirkland (R&B/Jazz Vocals)

Aug 11: Eugene Bien with Jennifer Lind (Jazz Vocals)

Aug 18: Eugene Bien with Lisa Donovan (R&B/Jazz Vocals)

Aug 25: Eugene Bien with LaVon Hardison (Jazz Vocals)

Sept 1: Jon Philips with Osama Afifi (Jazz)