8th Annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom Festival set for Sept. 11

Submitted by Dick Muri.

Anyone interested in talking with owners of Plug in Electric Vehicles and learning more about the continuous improvement in these new ways to travel should plan to attend the 8th annual National Drive Electric Steilacoom Festival on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Anticipate about 100 electric vehicles, about 35 different models, from electric bikes, motorcycles, buses and most importantly personal vehicles.

The event will again be in historic downtown Steilacoom (oldest municipality in the State of Washington — 1854). Event is centered at the Tennis Courts with parking spots for electric vehicles along the closed to through traffic Lafayette, and Wilkes Streets).

We will have enough parking for 100 electric vehicles which is our 2021 goal and parking in other parts of town for visitors. Event will start at 11 AM and finish at 3 PM. We will have many Electric Vehicle themed vendor booths. There is a coffee shop (Steilacoom Coffee Cabin), two restaurants (Bair Drug and Topside). We will invite one or more food vendors if enough people register to attend. There is one level two charger in the pay parking lot if needed.

When: Saturday, September 11th, event is open from 11 AM to 3 PM. If you are registered to display your electric vehicle, please arrive between 9:00 AM and 10:45 AM.

Please register to attend using the button at the top of this page. Go to driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2658

Please feel free to join our 1,300 member Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/PierceCountyElectricVehicle/

So far we have 31 vehicles and 16 different models registered.