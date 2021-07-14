4th Annual Andy Fritz Memorial Trek for Tech 5K

The Clover Park Technical College Foundation is honored to offer the 4th Annual Andy Fritz Memorial Trek as a Virtual run/walk in 2021.

All 5K participants will receive a commemorative 2021 finisher’s medal made by our manufacturing program and a race bib. Your race packet will be mailed to you when you register.

Proceeds from this run will make it possible for the CPTC Foundation to provide emergency assistance, scholarships, and vital support to CPTC and its students.

DATE: WHENEVER

TIME: YOUR CHOICE

PLACE: YOUR CONVENIENCE

REGISTRATION COST: $30 (Click here to register)

Online registrations will close on August 31, 2021

For more information visit: www.cptc.edu/trek-for-tech