Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed July 12

On July 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for June 18- July 1 is 64.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 3 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 52 COVID-19 cases and 0 deaths.

On July 10 we confirmed 116 cases. On July 11 we confirmed 37 cases.

Our totals are 51,564 cases and 620 deaths.

