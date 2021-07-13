Medicine Creek Treaty of 1854 topic of Lakewood History Museum presentation

On Tuesday, August 3, at the Lakewood History Museum, author Erich Ebel will be speaking on the famous 1854 Medicine Creek Treaty and the subsequent Indian War. Additionally, he will be autographing his book on the 1846 Donner Pass tragedy. The presentation is free and open to the public, but seating is limited and on a first come basis.

Meet the author and book signing begins at 6:00 pm. Medicine Creek Treaty presentation begins at 6:30 pm. Refreshments will be available.

The newly renovated Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic 1937 Lakewood Theater and across from the Best Western motel. Parking is free, but limited. For more information, call 253-682-3480. Covid masks available, but not required.

Don’t miss this exciting and informative presentation!

Also, mark August 24 on your calendar for our next program featuring the 2018 film “Stan and Ollie”, the untold story of this unforgettable comedy team’s 1950 comeback attempt. More soon on this wonderful, heartwarming program.