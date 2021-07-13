Lakewood Summer Nights Concerts Begin Thursday, July 15

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The sound of live music will return to Lakewood on Thursday, July 15 when Nite Wave takes the stage as the first act in Lakewood’s Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert series.

Nite Wave is an ’80s new-wave band that pays homage to Wham!, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, and A Flock of Seagulls.

The full concert lineup includes:

July 15 – Nite Wave (80s new wave)

July 22 – Good Co, Swing (swing)

July 29 – Cambalache Salsa (salsa)

Aug. 5 – Chris Eger Band (blues)

Aug. 12 – Rockaroake (live-band karaoke)

Aug. 19 – Kim Archer Band (soul)

Aug. 26 – Victims of Love (rock)

The concerts will be held at the Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park in Lakewood at 6:30 p.m. on scheduled dates.