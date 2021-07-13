Honors, Awards & Scholarships can give you a Bright Future

Submitted by Perry L. Newell, Funding College Project.

A brighter future starts with an education, it is important for children because they are the future of the world and they should be updated with current affairs. They are the pillars of the nation, to develop a country and the world the future should be secure and the children are the weapons to build the nation with all their knowledge and education.

Education is the ability to think, apply it in the world and to know the value of life. It doesn’t limit with self-education, but also to spread it to every human around us. There is no end for education, as in each and every stage of human life we learn something.

It is not about learning life, but education itself is life.

WHAT IS THE FUNDING COLLEGE PROJECT – Success is measured a number of ways; we often see it in the eyes first and then followed by expressions of status…

The Funding College Project is about finding and using techniques and strategies to support school aged and post high school activities. We work with students and families internationally. We identify, alerting interested parties to existing options, building contacts, answering questions, completing forms and nominations for prizes and awards. Learn More: www.educatingouryouth.org

The Research continues for the addition of the Cash for Kids effort which will be providing Elementary & Middle School student families, resources, reported from June to January. Adding this foundational effort, where we attempt to identify a number of Honors and Awards in our mixture for those in middle, high, vocational school college and into adulthood.

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activities and have been asked to supply to individuals, organizations, newspapers, and community bulletin boards serving the area with information about active honors, awards, scholarships and insightful advice.

WHY KHAN ACADEMY WORKS – “Summer time and the living is not so easy…,” as most students attempting to take a break from the academic grind avoid the book or short course, some may be risking their very future and academic opportunity! Don’t let summer be your downfall! Stay connected! www.khanacademy.org/

HOW TO APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS LIKE A PRO – A guide to rocking your scholarship application. www.dosomething.org/us/articles/how-to-apply-for-scholarships-like-a-pro

DOODLE 4 GOOGLE COMPETITION – Award Amount: $30,000 – Students in grades K-12 are invited to take part in the Doodle 4 Google contest, and create a doodle that tells the world. “What I see for the future.” From crayons to clay, graphic design, or even food, young artists can utilize any materials to bring their creation to life.

Ongoing Fast Food Scholarships – Would you like fries with your scholarship, say yes… many fast-food chains provide scholarships and awards.

It will be helpful to put the process into perspective. Large fast-food chains want to show a positive image to the public. Check: worldscholarshipforum.com/fast-food-scholarships/

washington lyac – LYAC is currently accepting applications for the 2021-23 council! Click on the link in our bio to find the application. LYAC is an amazing opportunity to get involved in real government action and make your voice heard! If you are a young person in Washington entering grades 9-11 in fall 2021, you are eligible to apply. Application deadline is March 31st. If you have any questions don’t hesitate! www.walac.org

THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS – The NSBE DC Future Innovators Scholarship The National Society of Black Engineers Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area Professional Chapter Future Innovators Scholarship Award was established as a means of recognizing and rewarding students who have demonstrated academic excellence as well as outstanding service within their communities. www.nsbe.org/Collegiate/Education/Scholarships

ENGINEERGIRL ESSAY CONTEST – A contest dealing with engineering and its impact on our world. Usually the announcement is posted in the fall with judging and winners announced in the spring or summer. You can enter this year’s contest or see past results. Students (both boys and girls) in grades 3-12 can submit. www.engineergirl.org/

U.S. Department of Education – ED’s mission is to promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.

ED was created in 1980 by combining offices from several federal agencies. ED’s 4,400 employees and $68 billion budget are dedicated to:

Establishing policies on federal financial aid for education and distributing as well as monitoring those funds.

Collecting data on America’s schools and disseminating research.

Focusing national attention on key educational issues.

Prohibiting discrimination and ensuring equal access to education.

Learn More: www2.ed.gov/finaid/landing.jhtml

The TeenTech Awards – Are you an innovator? Do you have an idea which could make life easier, simpler or better? Do you have a skill that you would like to showcase? Or do you have an interest in an area that you would like to research? The TeenTech Awards are for students aged 11 to 16 (Years 7 to 11) and 17 to 19 (Years 12 to 13) and you can work individually, or in a team of up to three. Working in teams of three you need to decide on an award category, brainstorm ideas, clearly identify an opportunity or a problem, suggest a solution and research the market. And you don’t have to work on your own! You can contact companies, universities, colleges and even join up with a group of students on the other side of the world to work with you on your project. Learn More: www.teentech.com/teentech-awards/

CHCI NEXT-OPP – A new powerful online version of its National Directory of Scholarships, Internships, and Fellowships for Latino Students. Students, parents and educators can more easily search, save and share life-changing opportunities across the United States based on their unique profile, location, and interests. www.chcinextopp.net/

CAREERONESTOP – A U.S. Department of Labor sponsors CareerOneStop, which provides a list of nationally available searches more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. In addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. www.careeronestop.org/toolkit/training/find-scholarships.aspx

WHAT ARE YOUR EDUCATIONAL GOALS? Learn how these students achieved success and you can too!

If there’s scholarship money to be had, you’ll find it here. It doesn’t matter how much scholarship money is available, if you don’t qualify for any of it. Peterson’s scholarship search tool reaches super hero status with its ability to filter available scholarships by school type, ethnicity, gender, field of study, state of residence, award type, and more! Learn More: www.petersons.com/

SCHOLARSHIPS CAN COME IN ALL SIZES! College Is Too Expensive! Scholarships.com Makes Paying For It Easier – Whether you’re a high school student, college student, nontraditional or adult-learner, complete a free profile then get matched to scholarships and grants you’re qualified for from colleges, universities, organizations, foundations, corporations, government & more… Financial aid that fits you perfectly! Find Your Perfect College – Get detailed information on over 4,000 colleges & universities, admission stats, athletics, enrollment data, academic majors, tuition, financial aid & more. Compare colleges that are right for you & discover your dream college… Search our College Scholarships Directory – Think you’re faster than our scholarship search algorithm? Search for college scholarships by academic major, athletics, art, ethnicity, first in family, GPA, minority, music, state, name or type. Learn More: www.scholarships.com/

WE CREATE ACADEMIC HEROES – The Institute of Competition Sciences has been defining best-practices in competition strategy, design, and operations. We aim to spark a new level of community engagement in science, technology, and education by supporting a global network of educational competitions. ICS maintains a firm commitment to providing real value to our users through a thoughtful, step-by-step approach to educational engagement. This drives the development of services that go above and beyond just running competitions. For ICS, it’s not only about creating a tool for students, educators and innovators. It’s about creating academic heroes and building the structures and systems upon which they can be recognized and rewarded. There are already great educational competitions, but there has not yet been a coordinated, collaborative system to support, recognize, and reward their student and educator participants. This is what ICS strives to provide. We aim to do for educational competitions what ESPN has done for professional sports, and much more. Competitions: www.competitionsciences.org/competitions/

AUTOMOTIVE WOMEN’S ALLIANCE FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS – Sponsor: Automotive Women’s Alliance Foundation – Amount: $2,500 – Closing Date: WE ACCEPT APPLICATIONS AT ANY TIME – Description: Applicants must submit a completed application form; transcript from current educational institution; resume; and one-page cover letter stating the career goals; freshmen applicants must provide a high school transcript and proof of acceptance from a college, university or class they wish to attend. Applicant for consideration of this scholarship must be accepted to a college or university; must have and maintain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA during a scholarship-funded semester; if an applicant cannot accept the scholarship or if education is interrupted, the status of funds will be reviewed by AWAF scholarship committee; the scholarship funds awarded will be valid at the college or university to be used toward tuition and fees; scholarship check will be awarded in the name of the applicant and the educational institution; scholarship awards will be chosen by application; the AWAF scholarship committee may conduct interviews; must give written or electronic notification of acceptance within five (5) days of award notification; this scholarship is open to North American citizens. Level of Study: Bachelor’s Degree – Criteria: Scholarships are given based on academic merit. www.awafoundation.org

QuestBridge – Refer a Student connects academically outstanding students from low-income backgrounds to the nation’s best colleges. Referrals help us reach students who may not know that a top college can be affordable — and even free — for students from low-income backgrounds.

The College Prep Scholars Program for high school juniors opens in early February and the application is due in late March. The National College Match for high school seniors opens in late summer and the application is due in late September.

Refer students who:

Excel academically by earning primarily A’s in the most challenging courses available and displaying intellectual curiosity and strong writing ability.

Come from households earning less than $65,000 annually (for a typical family of four), with minimal assets, and often qualify for their school’s free or reduced-price meals.

Exhibit strong character, such as resilience, integrity, and motivation to succeed.

When you refer students to QuestBridge, we will send them information about our programs. You can refer younger students and we will contact them when they become eligible. Referrals are not required to apply and students can opt out of our communications at any time. apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

Regeneron STS 2022 Application Now Open – The Regeneron Science Talent Search (Regeneron STS) is the oldest and one of the most prestigious STEM competitions for high school seniors in the United States and the application for the 2022 Regeneron STS is now open! “The competition recognizes 300 student scholars and their schools each year and invites 40 student finalists to Washington, DC to participate in final judging, display their work to the public, and meet with notable scientists and government leaders. Each year, Regeneron STS scholars and finalists compete for $3.1 million in awards.” The application deadline is November 10, 2021 at 8:00pm ET. Learn more at: sciencetalentsearch.smapply.org/

THE GATES SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS – July – September 2021 – The Gates Scholarship will fund 300 students per year, starting with 2018, totaling 3,000 students over the life of the program. With the launch of this program in 2017, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation continues its long-standing commitment to helping outstanding minority students who come from low-income backgrounds realize their maximum potential.

This prestigious scholarship program is based on evidence that by eliminating the financial barriers to college, a last-dollar scholarship can enable high-potential, low-income minority students to excel in their course work, graduate college, and continue to be leaders throughout their lives.

In addition to funding, The Gates Scholarship will provide further support to Scholars, by engaging with them and their institutions in a variety of ways, to ensure they have access to the resources and services they need, from their first to last day of classes, through graduation and the transition to their chosen careers. Learn More: www.thegatesscholarship.org/scholarship