Daytime rolling slowdowns planned for northbound I-5 at Pierce/King County line

FIFE – Travelers who use northbound Interstate 5 in Fife can expect potential delays.

After a previous fire, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will remove trees of concern from the shoulder of I-5 near the Pierce/King County line.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14

Northbound I-5 travelers can expect multiple rolling slowdowns that include temporarily stopping all lanes of traffic.

The process will be repeated until crews can safely remove the standing trees.

For safety reasons, this work must be done during daylight hours.

While crews will work quickly and safely as possible, WSDOT anticipates traffic backups through the area until the work is completed.

If possible, travelers are encouraged to go early or late to help prevent delays.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner web page.