Col. Lamb to take command of JBLM Wednesday

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Colonel Skye Duncan will relinquish command of Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Col. Phil Lamb, in a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Watkins Field on Lewis Main.

Duncan has been the JBLM commander (Garrison) since July 19, 2019. As commander, he manages JBLM’s day-to-day installation operations on behalf of the Army and Air Force senior warfighting commanders here.

Lamb, who is a master aviator, comes to JBLM from the Joint Multi-National Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, where he served as the senior aviation trainer.

Lamb the son of a career Army officer. Lamb attended middle and high school in Lakewood, Wash., and would graduate from high school in Germany. After high school, Lamb was a distinguished military graduate at Creighton University, Nebraska, and was commissioned as an Army aviator in 1999. Lamb has four operational deployments: aviation support platoon leader (Iraq – 2003), Apache company commander (Iraq – 2008), aviation brigade operations officer (Afghanistan – 2012), and aviation task force commander (Afghanistan – 2018).

Lamb is a 2019 graduate of the United States Army War College earning a Master’s Degree in National Security Studies.

Duncan, a native of southwest Idaho, moves on to his next assignment as the active-duty senior advisor to the Idaho Adjutant General at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho.