That cling-clang diners can hear on the grill at a cheesesteak spot is better than any soundtrack in the dining room. A few moments after finding a seat in the dining room at the new My Philly cheesesteak shop in Tacoma’s Salishan neighborhood, I heard that unmistakable tinny sound of the spatulas working the steak […]

The post My Philly now open and serving cheesesteaks in Tacoma: Ribeye, Amoroso’s & gooey cheese appeared first on Dine Pierce County.