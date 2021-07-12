Letter: Racism as a career option

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Critical Race Theory (CRT) and white supremacy are essentially the same thing… racism, only the color is changed. Reminds me of the quote attributed to John Kenneth Galbraith (economist): “Under capitalism, man exploits man. Under communism, it’s just the opposite.” Racism exploits regardless of the skin color of the exploiter or the skin color of the exploited.

Another pithy quote by Galbraith appropriate to this conversation is: “Economics is extremely useful as a form of employment for economists.”

It is but a slight editorial change to become: “Racism is extremely useful as a form of employment for racists.”

“Race hustlers” have been with us for a long time. Here are two related quotes from over 100 years ago by Booker T. Washington, born a slave in 1856 in rural Virginia and rising to the heights of society as a crusader for the real freedom of emancipated Blacks. He understood that it would take the self motivation and responsibility of individual freed Blacks through “Industry, thrift, intelligence and property” to earn the fruits of that freedom: real freedom isn’t free. It is something you earn as an individual rather than something given to a racial group gratis by proclamation.

Booker T. Washington.

”I am afraid that there is a certain class of race-problem solvers who don’t want the patient to get well, because as long as the disease holds out they have not only an easy means of making a living, but also an easy medium through which to make themselves prominent before the public.”

“There is another class of coloured people who make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships of the Negro race before the public. Having learned that they are able to make a living out of their troubles, they have grown into the settled habit of advertising their wrongs — partly because they want sympathy and partly because it pays. Some of these people do not want the Negro to lose his grievances, because they do not want to lose their jobs.”

Booker T. Washington was highly suspicious of the “intellectual elite” as described by W.E.B. Du Bois, born in 1868 to an affluent family from Massachusetts, who sought “freedom” primarily via political action rather than individual effort. Although the “intellectual elite” might claim to be altruistic in accomplishing this for the Black population, their continued power politically in fact required a constant underclass. History has borne this out. Booker T. Washington is perhaps most famous as a founder/leader of Tuskegee Institute; W.E.B Du Bois for founding the NAACP: education vs. politicization. It is a difference in approach that lives today over 100 years later.

Follow the money. That’s what CRT is really all about; racism as a career option: the intellectual elite leading the masses to the “Promised Land”. Only it hasn’t happened for over 100 years. Just ask Black Lives Matter founder……and now millionaire…..Patrisse Cullors, or Al Sharpton or Jesse Jackson whether racism pays. How about the failed Mayors and their staffs of cities like Baltimore or Chicago? Or, for that matter ask CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner how much his “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Program Manager” Grant Twyman makes annually in salary and benefits. Would you believe $88,771+ since he was employed on 8/15/2019? I’ll bet that’s more than you make at a real job.

Indeed the primary beneficiaries of racism are those in positions of power, not the racial groups they allegedly support. It’s your tax money; it’s your vote in the 3 August 2021 primary election for Clover Park School Board members. Do we educate or politicize our children? Vote wisely.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.