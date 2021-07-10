Water line under Gravelly Lake Dr. being installed soon

LAKEWOOD – Per the look-ahead schedule on this page, the water line will be placed in the next couple weeks. The water line will be placed in a trench, and the Contractor will have to cross the Tacoma Country Club (TCC) driveway. New water stubs will be placed perpendicular to the water line, and many of those stubs cross the entire length of the roadway.

The plan sheet for the water line being placed in front of the TCC entrance is below. A blue line shows the location of the main line and several stubs. The water line from the match point at Nyanza Rd. SW to just beyond North Ave. along Gravelly Lake Dr. is anticipated to be installed on or before the weekend of July 16, 2021.